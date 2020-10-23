Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deputed ministers, advisers and special assistants to check Sahulat Bazaars, monitor the prices of essential items and submit their reports to the Chief Minister. A circular has been issued by the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in this regard. They have also been directed to hold open-courts along with DCs and DPOs to solve public problems on the spot. The place and schedule of open-courts will be announced in advance to facilitate the citizens.

Meanwhile, ministers, advisers and special assistants have also been asked to pay surprise visits to offices, hospitals, police stations, schools and also meet with the parliamentarians for their feedback about price control and service delivery issues. The government will not tolerate an unjustified increase in prices of essential items and it will go to every extent to ensure price control, the CM said in a statement.

Ruling party MPAs meet CM

A group of MPAs from the ruling party called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of the problems in their respective constituencies.

They included Ch Amir Sultan Cheema, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Owais Dreshak, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Ch Faisal Farooq Cheema, Muhammad Munib Sultan Cheema, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Muhammad Tariq Tarar and chief whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah.

The CM assured to solve their problems on a priority basis and reaffirmed that no one will be allowed to disturb the public service agenda. He said legislators were his companions and their genuine problems will be solved on a priority basis. The CM expressed the satisfaction that resources were being aptly used to develop the backward areas adding that the development work done by the incumbent government had no resemblance. He alleged that the opposition was bent upon creating chaos in the country and these elements wanted to impede the development journey. “The opposition is engaged in the negative politics of creating anarchy and it has always taken advantage of deceit and lies”, he added. He said the nation had not forgotten the spate of institutional corruption in past tenures and the looters could not escape from the accountability. He stressed that no one will be allowed to sabotage the mission of a transparent Pakistan. Secretary good governance committee Col (R) Ijaz Hussain Manhais was also present.

PPP MPA Ghazanfar Ali calls on Punjab CM

Ghazanfar Ali Langha, a member of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the PPP called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of the Chief Minister. He also apprised him about the problems relating to his constituency. Ghazanfar Langha also said that he had full confidence in the leadership of the Chief Minister. Usman Buzdar assured him to solve the problems. “My doors are open to all and genuine problems of the assembly members will be immediately solved. The MPAs are my companions and they will be given full respect and honour”, Usman Buzdar observed.

CM CHAIRS MEETING ABOUT PROMOTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION SECTOR

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting about the steps taken for the promotion of higher education sector in the province.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri, ACS (Higher Education) and Chairman Punjab HEC Shahzeb Abbasi attended the meeting. The meeting took a detailed review of the future roadmap and the CM directed to take coordinated steps while assuring full support of the government. The Punjab government is establishing universities in backward districts, he added. The matters relating to the universities will be streamlined and an effective mechanism will be devised in consultation with the HEC to meet the future challenges, the CM assured and further announced to empower the youth by providing quality education to them.