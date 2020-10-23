Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country’s Covid-19 tally has jumped to 325,480 after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 736 new cases during the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 10 more lives, taking the country’s death toll to 6,702 while 462 patients recovered from the deadly disease during the past 24-hours, according to the official figures.

Punjab recorded 176 new cases, taking the provincial tally to 101,936 and 9 more deaths. The province’s death toll hit 2,319 after nine deaths were reported during the past 24 hours. As many as 75 new Covid-19 cases took the AJK tally to 3,639. According to the officials, no deaths were reported in the region. So far 84 people have succumbed to the deadly disease. So far 2,835 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

As far as Balochistan province is concerned, 21 more persons contracted coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,738. They also informed that 148 patients have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 15,375 people have also recovered from the disease.

In the meanwhile, Covid-19 claimed another life in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The province also reported 31 fresh coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 38,810. As many as 58 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total to 37,122. Three more Covid-19 deaths took Sindh toll to 2,590. The province reported three more coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,590.

Meanwhile, the government’s Covid-19 portal said that 462 more people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 309,136. According to the database, 591 virus-hit patients are in critical condition.