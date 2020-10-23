Share:

KARACHI - An anti-corruption court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for former chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Iqbal Puri.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to arrest the suspect. Former TDAP chairman is facing corruption cases and arrest warrants were issued over his constant non-appearance before the court.

He is currently on bail, but he has not appeared before the court after that. The court has also issued notices to his guarantee.

FIA had registered multiple cases against around two dozen officials of the TDAP for their alleged involvement in approval and disbursement of deceitful trade grants of billions of rupees to several fake companies.