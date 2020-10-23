Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered Sukkur police to arrest the murderer of Qasim Khoso as soon as possible. A SHC bench, headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, conducted the hearing on a petition filed by Muhammad Sharif Khoso against Sukkur police for not arresting the key accused, Rao Shakir, allegedly involved in the killing of Qasim Khoso, a resident of Sukkur, who was killed in 2014. The court questioned why the key accused is not arrested yet? It also ordered Sukkur police to publish advertisements in newspapers for arresting proclaimed offender. The court ordered Sukkur police to arrest the accused within 15 days and produce him before it. The police official replied that accused persons’ arrest would be made soon by carrying out immediate raids in the area.