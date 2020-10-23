Share:

LAHORE - The Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab has taken notice of the non-display of rate lists at shops in Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur and sought a report from the Special Branch and Urban Unit that had been tasked with monitoring the price control measures throughout the province.

Presiding over the meeting held daily to review the measures taken to control prices of essential items, the chief secretary said that it was the responsibility of the administrative officers to ensure that price lists were displayed at shops, adding the deputy commissioner concerned would be held answerable for the violations, if any. He said that as per the directives of the prime minister and chief minister Punjab, providing relief to the common man was the top priority, adding that laxity or negligence on this important issue could not be tolerated in any case. The chief secretary said that there was a clear difference in the prices of vegetables in various cities and the conventional method of the auction in the fruits and vegetable markets needed to be improved to control the prices of agricultural commodities.