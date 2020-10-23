Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Af­fairs Wazirzada Thurs­day said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) gov­ernment was all set to introduce a new law that could potentially shield the overall rights of peo­ple belonging to Kalash tribes, particularly rights of their women.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that draft of the first-ever ‘Marriage Act’ for the Kalash tribe had been prepared, which would hopefully be approved by the KP Assembly at the beginning of next year.

He hoped this legisla­tion would help resolve marital issues of the community.

The provincial minister said all segments of the community, especially women, had warmly wel­comed the proposed law as it would help amicably resolve the issues relat­ing to matrimony and property.

Wazirzada expressed the optimism that the new law will empower women of the Kalash tribes.

He said for the devel­opment and progress of the neglected valley, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all possible steps and in­troducing new policies for securing the future of the people living therein.

While giving details about the valley, the pro­vincial minister said that Kalasha Valleys in Chitral district were surrounded by the Hindu Kush moun­tain range which is a source of attraction for Pakistani as well as inter­national tourists. There are three main valleys.

He said Kalash people are the smallest religious as well as the ethnic minor­ity of Pakistan and in start the Kalash people were less in numbers which now increased around 4,000 population.