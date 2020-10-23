ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was all set to introduce a new law that could potentially shield the overall rights of people belonging to Kalash tribes, particularly rights of their women.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that draft of the first-ever ‘Marriage Act’ for the Kalash tribe had been prepared, which would hopefully be approved by the KP Assembly at the beginning of next year.
He hoped this legislation would help resolve marital issues of the community.
The provincial minister said all segments of the community, especially women, had warmly welcomed the proposed law as it would help amicably resolve the issues relating to matrimony and property.
Wazirzada expressed the optimism that the new law will empower women of the Kalash tribes.
He said for the development and progress of the neglected valley, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all possible steps and introducing new policies for securing the future of the people living therein.
While giving details about the valley, the provincial minister said that Kalasha Valleys in Chitral district were surrounded by the Hindu Kush mountain range which is a source of attraction for Pakistani as well as international tourists. There are three main valleys.
He said Kalash people are the smallest religious as well as the ethnic minority of Pakistan and in start the Kalash people were less in numbers which now increased around 4,000 population.