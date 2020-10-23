Share:

ISLAMABAD - She found fame early as a child star and has recently garnered further success as a talk show host. And Drew Barrymore looked in good spirits as she launched FLOWER Beauty at CVS in New York City for National Colour Day. The actress, 45, donned a white blouse with a red and green floral print along with a pink, oversized tie. Drew paired it with pastel pink trousers while she added height to her frame with multi-coloured heels. Letting her brunette locks fall loose down her shoulders, Drew put safety first with a face mask while she was inside the store. FLOWER Beauty is Drew’s makeup line which launched in the UK at Superdrug in December 2018. Drew shot to fame at the age of seven in 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, followed two years later by Firestarter.

As she approached her teens, the spotlight proved troublesome for Drew, whose socialite mother Jaid allowed her daughter to accompany her to venues such as New York’s infamous Studio 54. And by the ages of 12 to 14, the young actress quickly developed a reputation as a ‘party girl’.