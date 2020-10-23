Share:

TIMERGARA - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday recovered a large number of explosives from a house in Lajboke, police sources said. They said the CTD police raided a house in Kass Ghwargay in Lajboke in the limits of Haya Serai police station and recovered explosives including one pressure cooker full of explosives and one empty, one magnet, 8 battery cells, 2 anti person mines, 1 cotton tape, 3 empty magazines, 1 barrel empty, electric detonator 28, 1 power supply, 2 wireless sets and prima cord 5 meters.