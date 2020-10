Share:

LAHORE - Two more matches have been decided in Fame Friends Football Cup 2020. In the first match played at Fame Football Club Model Town, Fame Sports routed Real Strikers 5-0, thanks to two goals by Zain while captain Usman, Kamran and Bilal hit one goal each. The second match between Fame Football Club and New Victory ended in a goalless draw and then New Victory won it on penalty kicks 5-4.