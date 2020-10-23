Share:

LAHORE - FG Polo team routed Olympia 13-5 to qualify for the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 main final while Master Paints qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday. The high-quality polo matches were witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families.

Earlier, three two-chukker matches were played, where Master Paints Black won both of their matches. First Master Paints Black outpaced AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood 7-2½ while they defeated Remington Pharma/Barry’s 4-2 in the second match. In the third two-chukker match, Remington Pharma/Barry’s thrashed AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood 7-½.

In the first semifinal, FG Polo team displayed outstanding polo skills and outsmarted Olympia 13-5. From FG Polo, Amirreza Behboudi hammered impressive eight goals, Farasat Ali Chatha slammed in a hat-trick and Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Ameen Rehman struck one goal each. From Olympia, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani banged in a brace while Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal.

Today (Friday), AOS team, Magic River and Guard Group will vie against each other at 2:30 pm to qualify for the subsidiary final while in the second semifinal, Zacky Farms will compete against Master Paints at 4:00 pm.