ISLAMABAD - The Research and Insights group at Google’s Next Billion Users initiative has released a white paper on the challenges new internet users experience when learning to go online for the first time and encourages technology creators to actively discuss how it can build digital services that can add to the current learning system for these new users. The new white paper, “informal teachers and the pivotal role they play for new internet users”, points to the obstacles many new users across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Sub-saharan Africa encounter when onboarding online with their smartphones.

It also identifies the pivotal role that ‘informal teachers’, identified as family members, friends and neighbors, play in onboarding them.