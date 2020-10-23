Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council as Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Middle East.

Notification for new designation of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has also been issued from Prime Minister Office.

Talking to media, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan had brotherly stable relations with all Muslim and Arab countries. He said Pakistan wanted unity of Ummah to strengthen Islamic world. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that more than five million Pakistanis were serving in different Islamic and Arab countries and to address problems and issues faced by these Pakistanis, Prime Minister Imran khan had assigned him to strengthen Pakistan's relations with these Middle East countries as well as to address the problems of these Pakistanis. Ashrafi said that he will do his best to fulfill these responsibilities assigned to him by Prime Minister Imran khan. He also announced that he will soon coordinate with leadership of Islamic and Arab countries and take steps on emergency footings to strengthen Pakistan's relations with Muslim Arab countries in Middle East.

Responding to a question, Tahir Ashrafi said that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was supporting Pakistan on FATF issue and refuted the rumours that Saudi Arabia had opposed Pakistan on FATF issue. He said some conspiring elements were fanning baseless news about Pakistan and Arab countries to spoil Pakistan's stable relations with Muslim Arab world. He said that Pakistan's FATF issue will be forwarded before respective meeting on Friday. He said that Pakistan feels proud on strengthened and stable relations with Islamic world and Arab countries. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that Prime Minister Imran khan owned very explicit stance that Pakistan with assistance of other Islamic countries should play positive role to address challenges faced by Muslim Ummah.