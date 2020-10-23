Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid joined via video link a meeting of key stakeholders organized by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan. The meeting was attended by Dr Zafar Mirza, Federal Secretary Health, Health Ministers of provinces, representatives of the World Health Organization and other officials.

The meeting reviewed new health initiatives and projects in Pakistan.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that coordination will continue with all provinces for improvement in health service delivery. By introducing new reforms, people can be provided relief in health sector, he said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Health reforms are key to social development.

By introducing new reforms, we are achieving the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We will have to develop comprehensive strategy to facilitate people.

For the first time in history, such heavy budget has been earmarked for health. The services of Sehat Insaf Cards are being scaled up in Punjab.

Through Universal Health Coverage, over eight million families will be provided free healthcare services.

The condition of government hospitals is improving at a fast pace.”