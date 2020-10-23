Share:

LARKANA - Armed men shot dead a man and his wife near Larkana in the wee hours of Thursday. As per details, the man, Ibrahim Jatoi, who was a school peon, and his wife Farzana were asleep on the rooftop of the school in village Hatti in Baqrani taluka when armed men opened fire on them. As a result, they suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. However, their two children remained safe. The armed men fled to unknown destination after swift operation. On information, area police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have lodged a report and started an investigation into the incident besides searching for the assailants. Tense situation was prevalent in the area. The cause behind the incident could not be ascertained immediately.