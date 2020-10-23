Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have extended the ‘street watcher system’ and patrol as well as air patrol units to Saddar and Industrial Area zones which would help to enhance cooperation between police and public and curb crime.

A ceremony was held here at the F-9 Park on Thursday to inaugurate this system to two other zones which is already in place in City Zone. PTI Senator Seemee Ezdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, senior police officials, representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

PTI Senator Seemee Ezdi appreciated the efforts of Islamabad police in taking initiatives for vigilance in the city. She said coordination of police with public was key to effective policing and hoped that Islamabad police get more successes under supervision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Operational Head DIG Waqar Uddin Syed. The IGP Islamabad said the street watchers would be deputed at streets and sub-sectors which would assist police in its efforts to curb crime. They would inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their respective area and keep a vigilant eye on security guards and domestic servants. Police and street watchers would remain in contact with each other round the clock through a mobile app. Moreover, street petrol units/contingents have been constituted comprising motorcyclists which would conduct patrolling and checking in various sectors and markets in peak timings. Each unit or contingent would comprise four policemen patrolling on two bikes to curb street crime. The IGP said that Air Petrol Unit has also been set up having eight drone cameras to be used during rescue operation, ensure protection to the tourists at walking trails and guide those forgetting their ways. All these units would work under the supervision of SP of respective zones. IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad police is utilising all resources to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and adopting modern techniques for effective policing.

He hoped that these steps would help a lot to overcome crime and ensure safety to people.