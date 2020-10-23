Share:

SWABI - President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that India was the most violent state of the world which has illegally occupied Kashmir since last seven decades till date.

He said India was conducting massive human rights violations in Held Kashmir and desecrated every known international law. Around 45 percent of Indian Occupied Kashmir’s adult population suffers from mental illness Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the lockdown, kidnappings and killings of innocent Kashmiris in the area. He was addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Seminar and Walk organized by Women University Swabi here on Thursday. He advised the students to fight with Islamophobia and requested the Vice Chancellor to prepare a force of female students as India’s RSS is preparing Indian young girls force. He said we must make it a global issue to be discussed in every country and state of the world as our Kashmiri brothers and sisters were being tortured and killed at the hands of brutal Indian army. He asked the young students to use digital technology for sensitizing and highlighting the Kashmir issue on global forums. We must stand against the Indian state policy of genocide and state terrorism; he said adding India has imposed a military siege and killing, maiming, dishonoring women.

The Kashmiris were only demanding the right to self-determination and were being mercilessly killed. Mass blinding was taking place in the valley and now they were bringing in Hindus from all over the India into IOJK.

Thousands of Indians were being granted Kashmiri domiciles and the speed was not receding. After August 5 the, he said international community, the media and civil society called out India. India has violated every known international law and humanitarian law.

“India unfortunately will not stop as many world powers have strategic and economic interests, but we must not let the momentum decrease; we must capitalize this opportunity. Numerous Parliamentarians and parliaments around the globe have spoken up on the issue.

He urged that as students they should not be disheartened and instead reach out to their peers. He said that with the power of social media everyone can be an advocate for Kashmir.

He lauded the academic leadership of the Vice Chancellor Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi and termed the Women University Swabi as lucky to have such an accomplished academician as their Vice Chancellor.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi welcomed the President on the auspicious occasion and appreciated his worthy efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue on global forums.

“Academia and students need to play a vital role in highlighting Kashmir issue. Women were being victims of sexual and physical abuse in the Indian occupied Kashmir valley. We can’t be silent on such drastic human rights violations from the Indian state”, Dr. Kazmi added.