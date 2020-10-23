Share:

Sudan has become the third Arabic-speaking country in 2020 to agree to normalise relations with Israel in the run-up to the US vote.

POTUS sealed the agreement in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, according to senior White House officials.

Trump Tells Congress He Will Remove Sudan From Terrorism Blacklist

President Donald Trump has notified the Congress that he plans to remove Sudan from the US terrorism blacklist after the country transferred $335 million in compensation to the American victims of terror attacks in which it was implicated, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated.

“President Donald J. Trump has informed Congress of his intent to formally rescind Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism”, the statement said. “This follows on Sudan’s recent agreement to resolve certain claims of United States victims of terror and their families. Yesterday, in fulfilment of that agreement, the transitional government of Sudan transferred $335 million into an escrow account for these victims and their families", Kayleigh McEnany said.

GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

US President Donald Trump earlier announced that the US would take Sudan off its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism after Khartoum pays compensation to American terrorism victims and their families. The amount to be paid was $335 million. Along with this, media reports have circulated on the Internet suggesting that Trump's statement came as part of his administration's ongoing effort to normalise Israel's ties with Arab countries, including Sudan.