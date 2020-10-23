Share:

LAHORE - Mahindarpal Singh, only Sikh community cricketer in domestic cricket, bowled Wahdat Eaglets to a nine-wicket win over Youngsters B in the 1st Habib Memorial One-Day Cricket Tournament match played here at Wahdat Eaglets ground on Thursday. Mahindarpal, with his six-wicket-haul reduced the Youngsters to a paltry 74 while Wahdat Eaglets replied strongly and lost just one wicket to achieve the required target in just 13 overs. Opener Ali Raza hit 33 and Shahraiz scored 34. Mahindarpal was named player of the match.