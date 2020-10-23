Share:

UBAURO - A man was axed to death by unknown people near Ubauro on Thursday. The man, Akbar Nasrani, was asleep in the crop field of Jam Tanveer in village Langaho when armed men axed him to death. Police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs. They have started an investigation into the incident and were searching for the killers. A tense situation was prevalent in the area. The cause behind the incident could not be ascertained till filing this news.