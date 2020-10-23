Share:

Peshawar - KP Minister for Local Govt Akbar Ayub Khan on Thursday directed that all complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) should be resolved immediately.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on resolving complaints received on the PCP.

The Minister said that efforts should be made to reply in the languages in which complaints were received so that the complainant could easily receive the reply.

He said a meeting would be convened every month to review the grievances so that he could resolve the grievances of the people under his own supervision.