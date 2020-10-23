Share:

ISLAMABAD - Days after PM Imran Khan asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take action against corrupt elements, the authority has authorised filing of 11 corruption references against various people including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, former Director General Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan, former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani and others in different corruption cases.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal gave approval to file the references at a meeting of Executive Board and also authorised four investigations against PML-N leader MNA Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader MPA Aleem Khan, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Yousuf Baig Mirza.

The meeting authorized to file first reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, former DG IB Aftab Sultan and former principal secretary the then PM, Fawad Hassan Fawad. The reference will be filed on illegally purchasing 73 high security vehicles for the security of foreign dignitaries.

They have been accused of favouring their favourites and illegally using vehicles which caused Rs 1,952.74 million losses to the national exchequer.

The second reference has been authorized to file against PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal, former DG Pakistan Sports Board Akhtar Nawaz Ghanjeera, contractor/owner Ahmed and Sons Muhammad Ahmed on increasing the scope of Narowal Sports City from Rs 30 million to Rs. 3 billion by abusing the authority. They have been accused of illegally providing the funds of the federal government to provincial government projects after the 18th amendment by using personal influence, which inflicted losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing of the third reference against former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal, former Member Planning and Design Abdul Aziz Qureshi, Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, former DG Planning, Mehboob Ali Khan, Urban Planning, Waqar Ali Khan,former Director , Masoodur Rehman, former Deputy Director, Muhammad Ashfaq, former estate management officer, Latif Abid, former Estate Management officer, Sher Azam Wazir, former DDEM, Rahim Khan, former DD Building Control CDA and Syed Tehseen on their involvement in commercial use of the plot meant for clinic and increasing the lease of the same property illegally, which caused a huge loss to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing the fourth reference against Sikander Javed, former project director Clean Drinking Water for All, Jamil Bajwa, General Manager NESPAK, Iftikhar Ali, project manager, Nespak, Jehanzeb Khan, principal engineer, Shahab Anwer Khawaja, fomer secretary Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination, Abdul Moeed Farooqi, chief executive officer, messers Ideal Hydrotech System. They inflicted Rs 9.012 billion losses by abusing the authority.

The EBM also approved filing of fifth corruption reference against Shahid Khan, former Secretary interior/ former chairman National Police Foundation, Muhammad Rafique Hassan, former Managing Director National Police Foundation, Tariq Hanif, former Director Housing National Police Foundation, and others on their involvement in abuse of authority and illegally allotting commercial plots in National Police Foundation. The same plot was sold Rs. 40 million thus causing losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing of sixth reference against Haroon Rashid, former Chief Executive Officer National Testing Service (NTS), Islamabad, Waqar Sami Khan, Secretary NTS, Faizul Abrar, former additional director NTS and others on their involvement in looting the public and causing Rs 34.74 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing of a supplementary reference against Waseem Ajmal, former chief executive officer, Punjab Saaf Pani Company South, Imran Ali Yousaf, Chief Executive Officer messers Ali and Fatima Developers on acquiring an under-construction building on rent by abusing authority which caused Rs 24.7 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing of eighth reference against Muhammad Usman Anwar, former DG Sports, Walayat Ali Shah, former Deputy Director Sports Board Punjab, Muhammad Tariq Maqsood Wattoo, former deputy director Sports Board, Punjab, Muhammad Hafeez Bhatti, former deputy director Sports Board, Punjab, and others on their involvement in abuse of authority and misappropriation of government funds.

The EBM authorized filing of a supplementary reference against Iqbal Z Ahmed, chairman Associate Group/ chief executive officer, JJVL, Fasih Ahmed Raziuddin Ahmed, Asim Iftikhar, Director Finance JJVL, Qazi Humayun Farid, Director JJVL, Salamat Ali, General Manager Finance, LUB and Mehran, Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Ramzan, front-man on their alleged involvement in corruption and money laundering, which caused Rs 28.995 billion losses to national exchequer.

The NAB Executive Baord meeting authorized filing of 10th corruption reference against Ghulam Akbar Saho, former DG Audit, Sindh, medical officer, Basic Health Unit, Khairpur, Imran Ali Saho, former DB officer Sindh Education Foundation Karachi, on their involvement in accumulating assets contrary to their income.

The EBM also authorized filing of 11th corruption reference against Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former chief minister Balochistan, Mir Lashkari Raisani, Mir Abdul Nabi Raisani, Dostain Khan, Jamaldeni, former secretary finance, Balochistan, and others. The accused persons in connivance with each other illegally obtained Rs. 81 crores and Rs. 70 lacs.

The EBM also authorised conducting four investigations against several persons including MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan, MPA Aleem Khan, Park View Villas, Reverage Housing Society Lahore and others, management of messers Islamabad Testing Services (ITS) Private Limited, Yousaf Baig Mirza, former Managing Director PTV, and others.

The EBM authorised conducting of four inquiries against Dr Allah Ditta, former director general Abdus Salam School of Clinical Sciences, Government College University Lahore, and others, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, former general manager TEVTA Lahore, and others, Zaheer Abbas, Proprietor Global Trading, Sitara Energy Private Limited, Faisalabad, CPPA, officers of NEPRA, and others.

The EBM approved closing an inquiry against Muhammad Ashiq, XEN, and others owing to lack of evidence at the moment as per law.

At the end, the Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption, taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and ensuring corruption-free Pakistan is the top most priority of NAB.

He said that the NAB has recovered Rs466 billion directly and indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited into the national exchequer. NAB’s performance has been lauded by reputed international institutions, which is honour for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

He also said that the NAB is an apex national anti-corruption institution of the country. He said NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group and individual but only with the state of Pakistan, He directed utilizing all available resources for arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders.