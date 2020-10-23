Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Thursday issued threat alert to the political and religious leadership of the country.

The notification issued by NACTA stated that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in connivance with HIAs have planned to carry out large scale terrorist activities in Quetta and Peshawar targeting political and religious leadership of the country.

The threat alert further said that the terrorist plan included the assassinations of many high profile political personalities through a well articulated bomb blast and suicide bombing in near future.

The notification further said that on October 21, 2020 some 8 IEDs were recovered from Qamar Din Karez Baluchistan and the explosives were most likely destined for Quetta and KP.

The notification further stated that the hostile media was already blatantly projecting such scenario under a well-orchestrated propaganda campaign.

On the other hand the religious leadership of the country has shown their security concerns after the assassination of Maulana Dr Adil Khan in Karachi and limited their movements due to the absence of the security. While talking to The Nation Atta Muhammad Deshani a senior leader of Ahle Sunnat ul Jumat said that many religious leaders and scholars including; JUI-F’s Senator Atta ur Rehman, Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, JUI-F’s Punjab Chief Dr Attique ur Rehman and many other leaders from across the country were deprived of their securities in such situations.

He stated that they had asked the police for security many times but they are yet to get any response from the police department on providing them security. He maintained that instead of providing security to the leadership Police had deprived them of the security which was not safe for them.

It is important to mention here that many religious leaders including JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl Rehman has received many threat alerts in recent past and was asked to avoid going to public gatherings due to some security threats.