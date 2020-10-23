Share:

The National Assembly (NA) passed three Islamabad centric bills looking to address and rectify the long-standing concerns of the population. Through the Food Safety Bill, Rent Restriction Amendment Act and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development Act), a new sense of accountability in seemingly menial transactions is introduced to the benefit of the people.

Special Assistant to the PM of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan, stated that the absence of a food authority within the capital has left the two million population at a disadvantage since they do not possess the authority to check contamination in food items, regulate their quality or their prices. Following the model established by the Punjab Food Authority would allow for a base to be created which can then be improved upon to ensure that consumer welfare expands beyond quality control to price regulation as well.

Secondly, most people in the city have been subjected to unfair and abrupt eviction or rental inflation annually. As such, laws pertaining to rent have been amended in a manner to legally protect tenants along with the landlord as well. The Rent Restriction Amendment Bills seeks to create a mediating body between both parties, enforce the use of a rent controller for the purpose of record keeping, utilise cross cheques or receipts for proof of payments and adhere to the annual increase, at least a minimum of five percent of rent amounts. Surely, such a system, provided that the government is able to carry out efficient implementation, is sure to protect the rights of the people.

Both of these bills were passed by the Senate, and after the approval of the NA, they have effectively become laws that the masses must adhere to. In such tough times, such laws have the ability to ensure that exploitation is kept to a minimum.