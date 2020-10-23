Share:

The Senate was informed today that there are no specified routes which are used for drug trafficking at Pakistan's border areas.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in Islamabad today (Friday), Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said terrain offers many opportunities to traffickers for adopting infrequent routes.

He said seventeen federal and fourteen provincial agencies are working to control drug smuggling in the country. He said intelligence network of ANF has been expanded inside main cities to locate and hung drug smugglers.

Responding to another question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad told House that government is taking special initiatives to maximize registration of females.

Responding to points of PPP Leader Raza Rabbani, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said government is committed to carry forward China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project successfully.

He said CPEC is a game changer project not only for Pakistan but also the whole region.

Taking the floor, Leader of the House Waseem Shahzad says Pakistan is heading towards economic stability under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said today an increase is being witnessed in country’s exports and remittances.