Share:

LAHORE - All Pakistan team players and support staff assembled here were integrated into a bio-secure bubble in a local hotel on Thursday after they tested negative for Covid-19. The tests were conducted on Wednesday upon the squad’s arrival at the hotel, said a PCB spokesman. “The squad will now start preparations for the three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium with a training and practice session. The ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi with the first match taking place on Oct 30. Pakistan squad will travel to Rawalpindi from Lahore on Oct 26.