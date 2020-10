Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said it is after 17 years that Pakistan has come out of current account deficit. In a tweet on Thursday he said, “This happened because our exports and remittances remained more than imports.” He said the government had also cut its expenditures. Fawad said country could only be taken forward on the path of economic self-reliance by reducing expenditures and enhancing the revenue.