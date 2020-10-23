Share:

Pakistan has reported thirteen deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 326,216. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,715 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 736 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of both cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 142,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 102,253 in Punjab, 38,886 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,767 in Balochistan, 18,578 in Islamabad, 4,127 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 3,688 in Azad Kashmir