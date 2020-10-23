Share:

Sufi thought in Islam finds its most vivid expression in the form of poetry. Some of the greatest Sufis have been poets. The tradition of spreading the message of Islam through poetry was not limited to one place. From Baghdad to Cordoba, from Konya to the cities in the sub-continent, many mystics chose poetry as the medium via which they conveyed the preachings of Islam. However, of all the Sufi poets, Jalal-ad-Din Rumi is the greatest. Commonly known as Mevlana or Rumi or Mevlana Rumi, this great mystic was born around 1207 in the city of Balkh, situated in present-day Afghanistan.

Rumi preferred the Persian language for writing poetry. Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s national poet used to call himself Rumi’s disciple. Iqbal was profoundly influenced and impressed by Rumi’s teachings. He considered Rumi as his spiritual teacher or guide. Rumi’s tomb is located in Konya, modern-day Turkey. Hundreds of visitors visit his final resting place and pay their homage to one of the greatest sages of all times.