Islamabad - Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is developing Decision Support Systems and Data Dissemination Systems which would enable policy makers to take evidence-based decisions.

PBS has successfully conducted census and survey such as Mouza Census, PSLM/HIES Survey, LFS etc and the data will be disseminated to policy makers and general public through Dash boards in a user friendly manner, said PBS officials while briefing Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission visited Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and chaired a meeting on the activities of PBS and initiatives taken by PBS in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sarwar Gondal, Member Support Services and Resource Management PBS briefed the DCPC about the activities of PBS and said PBS had shifted from manual data collection to electronic data collection and had achieved an in house capacity to develop android-based data collection softwares, mobile apps and dash boards. He was informed that PBS being an NSO had taken the initiative to provide evidence-based information about the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the wellbeing of the people capturing information related to employment, income, remittances, food insecurity, health, coping strategies adopted by the household and assets to compile wealth quintiles.

Data will be collected electronically and results will be available by end of November 2020. The deputy chairman Planning Commission appreciated the efforts of PBS and inaugurated the Field Operation of Special Survey to Evaluate Impact of COVID-19 on Wellbeing of People.

It was further informed that PBS was developing Decision Support Systems and Data Dissemination Systems which would enable the policy makers to undertake evidence-based decision making.

The DCPC appreciated the efforts of PBS and said that reliable and timely data helps the policy makers to take informed decisions. He said that PBS had vast repository of data and PBS should focus on branding itself as an NSO. It should project itself as an efficient and credible technical organization. PBS should be the nucleus of all statistical activities and should start working with partner organizations, universities and provincial departments. PBS should conduct a detailed need assessment survey to make it a next generation PBS. DCPC also inaugurated the Online Data Quality Assurance Application developed by the IT experts of PBS for District level LFS. This is first ever District level survey covering module on Disability. It will provide quarterly estimates representative at Provincial level based on 7200 blocks covering 10800 HHs.