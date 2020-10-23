Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to bring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif back to the country and put him in jail, saying even if he had to travel to the United Kingdom and talk to his British counterpart Boris Johnson for the purpose, he would do that.

“We are in contact with the British authorities and are trying to get Nawaz Sharif deported from the UK,” he said in an interview with a private television (Ary News).

The prime minister said instead of seeking extradition, his government was talking to the British authorities at official level and fully trying to get Nawaz Sharif deported.

To a question, he recalled how his government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel to London for treatment after six hours of discussion in the Federal Cabinet. “I say it with full honesty that I was feeling pity for Nawaz Sharif at that moment and thought he (Nawaz) should travel abroad for treatment,” he remarked.

The prime minister, however, regretted that he should have realized that he (Nawaz Sharif) was used to telling lies as he had done during his exile in Saudi Arabia after the 10-year agreement with Gen ® Pervez Musharraf and continued to deny any deal till the Saudi Prince made the agreement public after eight years.

He said the government wanted a Rs 7 billion surety bond from Nawaz Sharif – which was to be presented before the Lahore High Court, before allowing him to leave the country, but the court allowed him to go abroad on the guarantee of Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister said unfortunately the Establishment, whose product he (Nawaz) was, and the Judiciary had always favoured Nawaz Sharif. “But now the time has come to bring him (Nawaz) back to face imprisonment,” he stressed.