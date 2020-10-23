Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an evening titled “Raagistan Live Classical Music” on its premises on October 24.

The evening will feature different classical music including Khayal, Thumri, Kafi aiming to keep alive the culture of the classical music. The event was meant to promote the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the classical music developed many years ago by the classical singers, an organiser said on Thursday. Renowned Akbar Ali of the Jalandhar Nalan Gharana will mesmerise the audience with his classical master peace of Thumri and other form of classical music.

Strict SOPs will be followed with participants bound by rules to practice social distancing along with face masks and hand sanitizers.