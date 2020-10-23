Share:

RAWALPINDI - A police team of Race Course on Thursday held two dacoits and their facilitator involved in mugging cash from a citizen on gunpoint, informed a police spokesman. Police also recovered cash and weapons from the dacoits identified as Arif Nawaz, Muhammad Ishtiaq and Sajid Mehmood (facilitator), according to spokesman.

He said a citizen namely Zubair Hanif lodged complaint with Police Station (PS) Race Course stating two armed dacoits snatched Rs 3,384,000 cash from him on gunpoint and fled. A case was registered against the unknown dacoits, he said adding that CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali taken notice of incident and ordered SHO Inspector Mian Imran Abbas to trace out the dacoits.

The special police team managed to trace out the dacoits through latest technology and human intelligence. During a raid, police held the dacoits and their facilitator and put them behind the lock up. During investigation, the accused confessed their crime. Police seized weapons and looted cash from their possession, he said. CPO appreciated the efforts of police team headed by SHO PS Race Course Inspector Mian Imran Abbas for netting the dacoits and their facilitator.