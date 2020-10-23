Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami Emeer Senator Sirajul Haq said Thursday that PTI government had failed to fulfill its claims of bringing reforms in the education system of the country. Addressing teachers protest in front of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday, Siraj announced full support to demands of protesting teachers and criticised the government for not paying any attention to problems of the government employees. He maintained that the PTI government destroyed every sector in two years,” adding the claims of prime minister to bring reforms in education and health sectors on priority basis proved only an eye-wash and both sectors became worst victim of the PTI government policies.

He stated that it was matter of grave concern that government had made a huge cut in the budget of higher education institutions, teachers took to the streets for their demands and the government was acting as silent spectator.

He elaborated that thousands of educated people lost their jobs since the PTI came to power in July 2018 and it was irony that PhD scholars were among those who were roaming jobless and helpless.

He demanded of the government to immediately address demands of the protesting teachers and also provide respectable jobs or stipends to the PhD scholars. He also demanded the government release funds for the construction of new hostels in universities and avoid making cuts in the funds for research institutes.

On occasion, the All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association also presented their 15-point charter of demand to the JI chief to which he assured them that their issue would be raised in the Senate.

Sirajul Haq also expressed concern over silence of the government on missing persons issues. He also criticised the opposition parties for not raising the real public issues in their protest rallies.

On the other hand Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Emeer Liaquat Baloch in a press conference said that government was not expecting the huge public reaction against massive inflation, unemployment and worst law and order situation.

Addressing Qaumi Awami Charter Committee here on Thursday in National Press Club Islamabad he said the government had lost its senses and started beating about the bush in response to the protest demonstration of teachers, doctors and paramedical staff and other segment of the society.

He said the parliament session should be called to discuss the incident of Karachi which created a crisis in the country. He maintained that the JI was launching mass movement campaign against the government policies from November 1, appealing the people to make their full participation the rallies aimed at putting the country on the right track.