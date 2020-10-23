Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 31 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs161.82 against the previous day’s closing of Rs162.13. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 161.8 and Rs 162.5 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 47 paisas and closed at Rs191.80 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.27, State Bank of Pakistan reported.