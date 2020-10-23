Share:

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy on Wednesday to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, Saudi Press Agency reported. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority, announced the launch of the National Strategy for Data and AI at the Global AI Summit, which kicked off virtually on Wednesday. “The strategy aims to make Saudi Arabia the place where the best of data and AI is made reality,” Alghamdi said, adding that it sets the foundation and direction upon which Saudi Arabia will unlock the potential of data and AI to fulfill the national transformation priorities and establish the kingdom as a global hub for data and AI. “One thing we all agree upon is that technology in general, and certainly AI, has been at the center of this new normal. AI today is making our healthcare more intelligent, our cities smart and our road safe,” he noted. Alghamdi also shared Saudi’s AI and data objectives by 2030, including ranking among the top 15 countries in AI, training 20,000 data and AI specialists, and creating more than 300 active startups.