Share:

The Supreme Court issued a detailed verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case on Friday, four months after quashing a presidential reference filed against the apex court judge.

A ten-judge full court had issued the verdict after hearing for over six months a slew of petitions filed against the reference that claimed that Justice Isa had committed misconduct by not disclosing his family members properties in the United Kingdom in his wealth statement.

In the split verdict, announced by the presiding judge Umar Ata Bandial on June 19, seven out of the ten judges referred the matter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for initiating tax proceedings against Justice Isa’s spouse and children for not disclosing their UK properties to the tax authorities while filing their returns.

The bench had also set aside the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) proceedings that were started on the basis of the reference.

“Justice is an article of faith in our religion, whether that may be against our kith and kin or against the rich or poor,” Justice Umar Ata Bandia wrote in opening remarks of the detailed judgment issued today.