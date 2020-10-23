Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Thursday formed a five-member ministerial body headed by Education Minister Saeed Ghani to probe into the entire episode of PML-N leader retired Captain Safdar’s arrest followed by ridiculing and manhandling of senior police officers. The committee will submit its findings to the provincial government within 30 days.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced an independent inquiry into the incident through the provincial government’s body. A separate inquiry has also been launched on the directions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who took notice of the Karachi incident and directed Corps Commander Karachi to unearth facts pertaining to the matter.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, Saeed Ghani would head the investigation body with Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah, Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah and Advisor to CM Sindh on law and spokesman of the provincial government Murtaza Wahab as its members.

The probe body would record testimonies from the concerned authorities and will also analyse the video evidences involving the arrest of Safdar. The ML-N leader of son-in-law of former PM Nawaz Sharif was detained by police one day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement staged power show in Karachi. Reportedly, Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehar and some other officers were ridiculed and misbehaved over the issue of filing of a criminal case against Safdar, who along with many party workers had chanted slogans inside the Quaid’s mausoleum the other day. The incident led to the submission of leave applications by top police officers in protest a few days ago.

The provincial government also notified the terms of references under which the probe body would investigate the matter. The TORs included that the probe body would enquire and probe into the incident of 18 and 19 October, wherein police was allegedly pressurised to register an FIR against Capt (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

It would also probe into the way and manner the police raided a private hotel allegedly by violating the privacy of Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan. The body would further probe into the alleged ridiculing and manhandling of the highest level of the police, which left the entire force demoralised and unwilling to continue with their duties. The TORs further said that the committee would submit a report into the matter within 30 days.