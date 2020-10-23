Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV squad demolished six illegal buildings at Johar Town and other private schemes.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Thursday,the Authority demolished Illegal commercial construction including walls of a restaurant on plots 12D-1, 27 Block B-I Johar Town,Dhank Restaurant and its walls in Revenue Employees Society, container restaurant on Main Boulevard PIA Road,legal walls of tea Selfie Box Restaurant in OPF Society and three illegal shops in Nasheman Iqbal Society.