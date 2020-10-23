Share:

Islamabad - The area under sugarcane cultivation in Punjab increased by 20.68 per cent, while in in Sindh increased by 0.96 per cent as compared to last year. The sugarcane area under cultivation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decreased by 0.8 per cent as compared to previous year, said the official statistics released here Thursday.

The meeting of the Federal Committee Agriculture (FCA) for Rabi season that met here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam reviewed the production of Kharif season crops while the production targets of Rabi season crops were set. The theme of the FCA meeting was “We are planting the seeds of a new agro economy”.

The FCA was informed that the area under sugarcane cultivation in Punjab increased by 20.68 per cent as compared to last year, sugarcane area in Sindh increased by 0.96 per cent whereas sugarcane area in KP decreased by 0.8 per cent. The overall sugarcane area under cultivation increased by 3.37 per cent, other than that compared to the previous year. Sugarcane production in Punjab increased by 21.18 per cent, in Sindh by 0.53 per cent, KP by 0.14 per cent and Balochistan increased by 9.54 per cent.

In addition, the area under rice cultivation in Punjab increased by 20.30 per cent as compared to the previous year, the area under rice in Sindh decreased the area under rice in KPK increased by 0.25 per cent and the area under rice in Balochistan increased by 1.77 per cent. Rice production in Punjab increased by 20.27 per cent as compared to last year, rice production in Sindh decreased by 3.24 per cent, rice production in KPK increased by 0.77 per cent and rice production in Balochistan increased by 2 per cent. In addition, the area under Moong pulse cultivation in Pakistan increased by 22.54 per cent over the previous year. Peanut production in Pakistan increased by 57.13 per cent.

On the occasion, Syed Fakhr Imam said that, the Prime Minister is giving priority to agriculture. Acquisition of modern agricultural technology, supply of better seeds, and balanced use of fertilizers can achieve higher yields. Our livestock sector is better, our production is better in paddy and sugarcane. While cotton production is declining due to ball warm and white fly. Syed Fakhr Imam said that, now Punjab Seed Corporation gives only 3 to 5 per cent seeds. The minimum support price of wheat will be decided next week and fertilizers will be subsidizsd. Syed Fakhr Imam said that we are in dire need of increasing wheat production. He added that the purpose of the Ministry of Food Security and Research is to formulate agricultural policy.

Federal Secretary for Food Security and Research, Omar Hamid Khan, said that the purpose of the meeting was to formulate a strategy for the production target. We will bring the Prime Minister’s agricultural vision into practice. Omar Hamid Khan said that the responsibility of food security during this crisis lies with the federation and the provinces. Omar Hamid Khan said that crop reporting services data statistics should be recorded. A dashboard will be set up for data and agro zoning laws will be amended in collaboration with the provinces.