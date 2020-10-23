Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 276 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 6551 tests were conducted raising the tally to 142,917 and one more patient died lifting the death toll to 2591.

This he said in a statement issued from the CM House on Thursday. Mr Shah said that 6551 samples were tested against which 276 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 4.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,562,125 tests have been conducted which detected 142,917 cases all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 136,102 patients have recovered, including 343 overnight.

According to the CM, one more patient lost his life while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2591 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4224 patients were under treatment, of them 3954 were in home isolation, four at centers and 266 at different hospitals.