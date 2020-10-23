Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of handing over implementation responsibility of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) to Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) on Thursday held a meeting with the stakeholders to find out a way forward for completion of the project within the shortest possible time.

The meeting was attended by MNA from Karachi Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Planning and Development Board Government of Sindh Chairman, Ministry of Water Resources Joint Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Director General (Monitoring), Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director, Sindh Project Director (K-IV), FWO Director (Plans), OCL Consultants Project Manager (K-IV), WAPDA Member (Finance), WAPDA Member (Water) and WAPDA’s General Managers concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman thanked the federal government for reposing trust in WAPDA for construction of K-IV. He also thanked the participants for taking their time out to attend the meeting and share their views about such an important project. Emphasising upon the significance of K-IV, the Chairman vowed that WAPDA will make strenuous efforts to complete the project within stipulated time so that the people of Karachi – the largest city and economic hub of Pakistan - can accrue benefits from the project as early as possible. Employing its in-house expertise for implementing mega projects and making benefit of the data available with the federal and provincial stakeholders, WAPDA will chalk out well defined timelines for completion of K-IV, making it sure to achieve the targets accordingly, the Chairman further said.

Later, Sindh Project Director (K-IV), FWO Director (Plans) and OCL Consultants Director also briefed the participants about the project. Impediments in the way to completion of K-IV and the matters relating to evolving an effective mechanism of mutual cooperation were also discussed in details during the meeting. Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) envisages to supply 260 million gallons per day of water to Karachi in Phase-I. The Project was earlier being undertaken by the Sindh government, however, the federal government, under an arrangement with the Provincial Government has now taken up implementation of the project as part of the Prime Minister’s Package for Karachi and directed WAPDA to immediately take over the implementation responsibilities.