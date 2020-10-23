Share:

LAHORE - A passerby girl was killed during an exchange of fire between the personnel of Dolphin Force and robbers here near Punjab University on Thursday.

Confirming the death of the 22-year-old girl, who has been identified as Fatima, and belonging to Gulberg, SSP Iqbal Town said that the three bandits had also been arrested.

He further said that those arrested were Arshad, Faisal and Arshad, who all had a criminal record, and were nominated in dozens of cases.

Police said that the girl who worked at a call centre was being escorted to her workplace by her father, when she came under fire by the robbers. Relatives of the deceased, however, say that firing by Dolphin Force killed Fatima.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident, and sought a report from Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani. He has directed the top police cop to send the report as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in an FIR registered with police, father of the deceased girl has held Dolphin Force personnel responsible for the death of his daughter, saying Fatima died due to bullets fired by Force’s personnel, and not otherwise.

Dolphin Force, on the other hand, contradicts the statement of girl’s father, saying the girl died due to the firing by dacoits.