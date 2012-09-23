OKARA - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Syed Munawar Hassan said that the government should seek response from acting US Ambassador Richard E Hoagland within three days sacrilegious film that had hurt religious sentiments of the entire Muslim Ummah.Talking to media persons of Okara Press Club on telephone, the Jamaat ameer said that the government should expel acting US ambassador from the country after declaring him persona non grata if he failed to give a satisfactory response over the anti-Islam film. He said that had 10 to 12 Muslim countries taken such steps against the US, the American would have realized the gravity of the situation. He said that conflict between the government and judiciary should end in the country, adding that the government was not sincere to end clash with the courts.Valuables worth Rs4m looted: Four dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash and licensed weapons worth amounting to Rs4 million from a house here in Qadir Colony the other day. As per details, Safdar Ali, son of Muhammad Ali a resident of Qadir Colony, was at home when suddenly four armed dacoits forced their entry into the house. They took the family members hostage and started searching the house. The culprits collected 40 tolas of gold ornaments, cash amount of Rs1.5 million, three cellphones and a licensed pistol and made off in a car. The A Division Police have registered a case against unidentified outlaws.OCCI executive body elected: Eighteen members of executive committee of Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) have been elected for year 2012-13. While announcing the election results, the Election Commissioner Mian Humanyun Dastgeer said the election for the new office-bearers of the executive committee of the OCCI were held in peaceful atmosphere. According to result, Malik Saleem, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Hanif, Tanveer Ahmad, Shehzad Hussan, Ch Ikramul Haq, Ch Mohammad Ashraf, Khwaja Nadeem Zaffar, Ch Abdul Karim and Dr Iftikhar Amjad were elected on the seats of corporate class. While Chaudhary Mohammad Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Arif, Ch Shahid Salim, Mohammad Faisal Karim, Mehr Saeedur Rehman, Qamar Abbas Mughal, Fiaz Zaffar and Tahir Siddique were elected on the seats reservered for the associate class.28 laser land levelers distributed: Agriculture Department distributed 28 laser land levelers on subsidised rates among farmers selected through a transparent balloting at a ceremony held at Okara Arts Council here the other day. MPA Mian Yawar Zaman and DCO Saif Anjum were the chief guests at the ceremony. DO Human Resources Imtiaz Nazeer, ADC Zaheer Abbas Malik, DO Water Management Ahmad Ali Khichi and other officers concerned attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, MPA Mian Yawar Zaman said with the supply of laser land-levelers by the Punjab government, the agriculture production will be increased and the country will become self-sufficient in the agriculture sector. Later, the MPA and DCO distributed laser land levelers to 28 lucky cultivators. Earlier a ceremony was held for the distribution of bio-gas plants at the DCO Office in which Do Human Resources Imtiaz Nazeer said that the bio-bas plants were being provided to farmers on behalf of the Punjab government. On the occasion, he announced names of 34 winners through a draw for the supply of bio-gas plants.Public outcry against overbilling