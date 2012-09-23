

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Habibur Rehman has revealed that a comprehensive strategy is being devised for the promotion of traffic wardens serving in Punjab.

He said the women officials / officers serving in any section of the police are in fact an asset of the department; especially the services of women traffic wardens are commendable.

According to a police spokesperson, the inspector general expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting at Central Police Office on Saturday. Additional Inspector General of Police Muhammad Malik Khuda Bukhash Awan and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

The IGP told the meeting that a Traffic Orientation Course has been prepared for the promotion traffic wardens according to their seniority and the senior wardens will be sent on the course after Eidul Azha and the successful officers would be promoted accordingly. A high-level committee under Additional-IG (Traffic) Kalb-e-Abbas has been constituted that would recommend new uniform for the traffic police.

It was further decided in the meeting that various traffic management courses would also be launched for the traffic wardens.

The meeting also decided that a new policy to be introduced to bring the salary of traffic wardens equal to the salary of the officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP). Moreover, it was also decided that a “Warden of The year” award will also be introduced to encourage the traffic wardens. Two traffic wardens would be selected from each district, where the traffic wardens system exists. Similarly, at least 10 officers would be selected from Punjab for the award.

Appointed: Meanwhile, keeping in view the sprawling population, redressal of public complaints, and to ensure quick response, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Muhammad Habibur Rehman appointed DIG (Operations) Sohail Khan as Chief of Staff.

According to a notification, SSP Muhammad Ali Nakokar has been posted as PSO-I, DSP Imran Karamat Bokhari PSO-II and SSP Sahibzada Muhammad Shehzad Sultan as PSO-III. All the three PSOs will serve under the command of the Chief of Staff.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Khan and AIG (Operations) Punjab Sahibzada Muhammad Shehzad Sultan will supervise the operational proceedings while SSP Muhammad Ali Nakokar will supervise general duties and DSP Imran Karamat Bokhari PSO-II will supervise matters related to the Investigations.