





RAWALPINDI – Foolproof security arrangements have been made for medical entry test to be held today (Sunday). The centres for medical entry test have been established in Govt. Post Graduate College for Women, Satellite Town, Govt. College for Boys Satellite Town, Siddique Public School, 6th Road and Ideal Cambridge School, 6th Road.

Walkthrough gates will be installed on the entry gates of each centre. Waiting halls have been established in each centre for the people to come with the candidates. Drinking water with proper sitting arrangements will be available for the visitors.

According to a city district government spokesman, all arrangements in this regard have been finalised.

SSP Operation informed that the required police officials would be deployed for the security arrangements in all the centres and a comprehensive security plan has also been prepared in this connection. All roads adjoining to the areas where the entry tests would be conducted would be blocked for all kind of traffic and no vehicular traffic would be allowed to go ahead on these roads including vehicles of the students and their attendants for security purpose.

Special information counters would be established on each examination centre where the students would be guided about their roll numbers and the centre besides this a shuttle service would be provided to the students and their attendants to reach the examination centre.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Imdad Ullah Bosal, had also directed the departments concerned that power generators should also be arranged for the four centres of Rawalpindi city and another entry tests centre of cadet college Hasanabadal. On the direction of the commissioner, CCTV cameras and mobile jammers have also been installed at these centres so that transparent and peaceful holding of entry tests could be ensured.

According to the CDG spokesman the candidates from Rawalpindi region and Chakwal with AJK students will appear in Rawalpindi centres.

He said that no candidate would be allowed to have mobile phones, handbags or any other additional item in the examination centres.

Except candidates having roll number slip, no other person would be allowed to enter in the centre.

City Traffic Officer, (CTO) Syed Ishtiaq Hussain Shah informed that special arrangements have been made in this connection. Traffic police officials would be deployed to regulate the traffic on the routes of the entry test centres so that the candidates could reach at the centres in time.