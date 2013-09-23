PESHAWAR - The enraged protesters of Christian community here at Lady Reading Hospital (LHR) forced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Javed Naseem to leave the scene by pelting him with stones.

The PTI MPA earlier also visited Blood Bank where he donated blood; however when he reached Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital, the protesters received him with stones and shoes. After noticing the furious situation, Javed along with party worker left the hospital. Javed has been elected on PTI ticket from PK-03, Peshawar, where he defeated Haroon Bilour with big margin.