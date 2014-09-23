ISLAMABAD- Zahid Khan, a senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), today criticized KPK government for its failure to ensure law and order in the province.



"There is no such thing like government in KPK," he said while talking to a TV channel following a powerful blast in Peshawar in which at least three people including a security official and a woman were killed. "Imran Khan should tell what he has done so far in KPK," he said referring to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Imran Khan.



ANP leader said that people of the province have been left at the mercy of terrorists, adding Imran Khan of instead looking after affairs of KPK was busy at a sit-in in capital Islamabad.

