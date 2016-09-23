Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar on Friday said the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had verified 82.5 million Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), Radio Pakistan reported.

During the last four months Nadra verified 82.5 million CNICs out of 105 million, Nisar told reporters here at the Punjab house in the federal capital.

The minister said that at least 60,000 of the 82.5 million were fake CNICs. He added that 50,000 fake CNICs had been blocked and intelligence agencies were working on the remaining 10,000.

Nisar said that 2,000 fake passports had also been blocked. He added that 29,000 passports had been issued to the foreigners.

During the revivification process, the interior minister said, at least 2,000 foreigners voluntarily returned the passports.

Under a multipronged mechanism, Nisar said, e-passport system will be introduced in the country during the next three months.

The minister said that Nadra centres will be set up in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Quetta, during the next five months.

Nisar said that these centers will be later extended to the whole country. He added that a Nadra helpline will be set up that will be directly supervised by the Ministry of Interior.