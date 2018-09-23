Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the new local government (LG) system will reflect public aspirations and the LG representatives will be empowered in a real sense.

Presiding over a meeting to review in detail proposals regarding new LG system here on Saturday, he said, "New LG system is being introduced to solve public problems at their doorsteps".

He said, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a system of checks and balances would be introduced in local government institutions and transparency would be ensured at all costs.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and secretary local government gave a briefing on the new system.

Provincial ministers, senior officials and secretaries attended the meeting.