KASUR - Three persons were killed while 13 others including two women and a child were injured in different traffic accidents here the other day.

According to police sources, motorcyclist Fiaz Ahmed was killed after being hit by a tractor-trolley near Haveli Nathu Wali. In Vehigle village, motorcyclist Ashiq was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trolley. In Kot Radha Kishan, Fiaz and Irfan were on their way on a motorbike when it was hit by a tractor-trolley. Fiaz was killed on the spot while Irfan was injured. Near Wadana Ferozepur Road, a passenger van overturned due to speeding. Resultantly, thirteen passengers including Alim, Eman, Anwar, Adnan, and others were injured and shifted to hospital for treatment. Near Kelu Depalpur Road, five members of a family including Amir, his wife Ayesha and their five-year-old son Ayan were injured after the car they were travelling in was hit head-on by another car. Police were investigating.

FOUND DEAD: On the other hand, a 45-year-old man was found dead at Teh Panwan near BRB Canal. Mustafabad police were informed about the dead body of a man lying near the canal. The police rushed to the spot, and shifted the body to hospital.

DACOITY: Dacoits entered a house on Khara Road, and looted cash and other valuables. According to A-Division police, two dacoits came to the house of Saleem and held the family hostage at gunpoint. They fled after looting cash worth Rs150,000 and two tola gold ornaments. The police registered a case.

BOOKED: A police sub inspector was booked for negligence. A case was registered against Sub Inspector Shaukat Farzand for being indifferent to duty. The case was registered at Mandi Usmanwala police station on the orders of District Police Officer Muntazir Mehdi.

On the other hand, a man was booked allegedly for spreading hate on social media. Khuddian Khas police registered a case against Shehzad Adnan Khan Mayo, a resident of Kot Mota Singh, for spreading religious hatred on social media. Further investigation against him was underway.